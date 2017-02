Leone Drive house fire (Photo: Custom)

The attic of a home in south Macon was damaged Monday after a house fire.

A dispatcher with the Macon-Bibb Fire Department said it happened around 7:15 a.m. at a home on Leone Drive, off of Bloomfield Road.

The dispatcher said the flames were put out quickly, and the fire was minor.

There were no injuries.

The cause of the fire is not known.

