Augusta deputy dead, several injured after inhaling toxic chemicals

A Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant died Sunday while attempting to rescue a worker at Xytex Corporation.

CBS-affiliate WRDW reports Sgt. Greg Meagher was pronounced dead around 4:30 p.m. at the Augusta University Medical Center.

They say he went inside to rescue a worker when he inhaled a chemical that is believed to be nitrogen.

Fire crews were able to get inside with protective gear and get the deputy out of the building.

According to a release from the Augusta Fire Department, three more deputies went inside before firefighters arrived and later said they had difficulty breathing. They were taken to the hospital.

It also says that the department's hazmat team shut tanks of pressurized liquid nitrogen off after entering.

Xytex’s website says the company does cryopreservation for cells and tissues.

WRDW reports Sgt. Meagher will be brought to Atlanta for an autopsy on Monday and toxicology results won't be available for several weeks.

(© 2017 WMAZ)