Autistic student wins Bibb County School's Spelling Bee

Saturday morning, dozens of elementary and middle school students from across Bibb County competed for a spot in the District 6 Spelling Bee.

"The spelling bee has been going on [here] for over 20 years," says President of the Bibb Association of Education, Renarta Orr.

But in the end, it was 13-year-old Jordan Harrell from Miller Middle School who came out on top.

"I feel accomplished," says Harrell. He explained that his win was special because it was his first, and he lives with autism. "I wasn't nervous at all."

According to Harrell, he's been practicing for a minimum of 2 days per week since the beginning of the school year. He says he couldn't have done it without the help of his family.

Orr says the spelling bee always offers some friendly competition among students. She reminds them that even if they fail, they should still feel accomplished for trying their best.

"I asked them to shoot for the moon, and if they miss then they will still be a star," says Orr.

Both Harrell and the second place winner, Aman Borichamasand, are headed to the District 6 Spelling Bee in Fort Valley on February 25th.

The winner of that competition will head to Atlanta for the State Wide Spelling Bee on March 17th.

