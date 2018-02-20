WMAZ
Close

Autopsy of woman found dead in car in Flint River shows no trauma

WMAZ 11:26 AM. EST February 20, 2018

UPDATE: The autopsy of a woman whose body was found in a car in the Flint River last Tuesday shows ‘no signs of trauma.’

According to GBI Special Agent Terry Howard, the autopsy happened on February 15 and investigators are now waiting for toxicology results.

It’s being considered a death investigation until the results come in, but Howard says as far as they know, there are no signs of foul play.

The woman was identified as Suwana Mann, of Montezuma.
 

© 2018 WMAZ-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
More Stories