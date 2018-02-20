Autopsy of woman found dead in car in Flint River shows no trauma

UPDATE: The autopsy of a woman whose body was found in a car in the Flint River last Tuesday shows ‘no signs of trauma.’

According to GBI Special Agent Terry Howard, the autopsy happened on February 15 and investigators are now waiting for toxicology results.

It’s being considered a death investigation until the results come in, but Howard says as far as they know, there are no signs of foul play.

The woman was identified as Suwana Mann, of Montezuma.



