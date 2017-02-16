Autopsy reveals cause of death for Macon man found in ditch

Emergency crews on the scene Tuesday afternoon in south Bibb County where the body of a man was found dead in a ravine by a homeowner.

New information has been released on the death of a man found lying in a south Bibb ditch back in January.

Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones says an autopsy determined that 31-year-old Ian Nichols died of cardiac dysrhythmia, cardiomyopathy, and alcohol intoxication.

Nichols body was found on Jones Road near Windsor Academy on January 3.

At the time, Jones said Nichols was in the ditch for eight to ten hours before he was found.

