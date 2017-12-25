Baby AJ celebrates Christmas at home

This Christmas will be a special one for an Atlanta family.

Remember Baby AJ Burgess?

Earlier this year, the toddler was caught in the middle of a battle with hospital officials after they postponed his transplant surgery when his father -- a perfect donor match -- violated his parole and was arrested.

Just before Thanksgiving, AJ received a transplant from another organ donor and now he's home to spend Christmas with his family and the kidney he needed.

According to his mom, he has a long road ahead of him, but baby AJ is thriving.

“We still have to see the doctor at Egleston twice a week until he gets to a point where he doesn’t need to see a doctor anymore. They have to make sure that the three medications, the lifelong medications, are working and the kidney is not failing,” said Carmellia Burgess.

She says if all goes well, she is planning a birthday celebration next month and meet and greet for AJ to say hello to everyone who has supported the family.

