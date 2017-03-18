'Baby Faith' whose bio-parents are in prison for abusing her has been adopted by a 'forever family'

Baby Faith

A little girl whose extreme case of child abuse broke the hearts of Southeast Texans has a new home.

12News has learned that “Baby Faith” Mason, who is now 3 and a half, has been adopted.

Her adoption was completed on March 10, 2017, and now has two brothers, a sister. and a loving mother and father according to Shari Pulliam, of the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services.

"Faith has come a long way in her recovery and her journey and we are thrilled she has a family to call her own," Pulliam told 12News

'Baby Faith' and her new adoptive family. Photo/Texas DFPS

The name and location of her new family is not being released.

"Baby Faith" suffered extreme injuries in 2013 as a result of what some officials called the worst case of child abuse they have ever seen.

She was a month old when she was taken to the hospital with two broken arms, two broken legs, a broken neck and a dislocated shoulder.

Faith’s biological mother was found guilty in 2015 of recklessly causing injury to a child and her biological father was found guilty in 2016.

