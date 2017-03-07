Baby shower for Rescue Mission moms this Friday

(Photo: Wade, Jakie)

If you know someone who is expecting, you'll probably get them a gift for their baby shower.

This Friday, the community has the opportunity to share that generosity with the women at the Rescue Mission of Middle Georgia.

The Rescue Mission is always in need of baby supplies as mothers work to rebuild their lives. That's especially true right now because two pregnant residents are due next month.

Shanette Parks is at the mission with her three sons; the youngest is 11 months old. Parks says the moms there not only need daily supplies like wipes and diapers, but also strollers and cribs they can take to new homes when they graduate from the program.

"Before I came here, I struggled to get things for him," says Parks. "I struggled to get diapers and wipes. You know, he didn't have a stroller before we came in here. I was carrying him in a car seat. Being here is just amazing. I love everybody here, you know. They love me and my kids, I'm just happy."

Parks hopes to graduate from the Rescue Mission program in April and go on to cosmetology school.

Like any good baby shower, the Rescue Mission is registered at Target, Amazon, and Babies R Us.

Requested items include strollers, cribs, car seats, playpens, baby monitors, books, blankets, towels, swings, sheets, diapers, wipes, bibs, bottles, diaper bags, and clothing.

The baby shower is this Friday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. The community is encouraged to get to know the program and tour the shelter.

