Back to school bash held for Houston County youth

The Warner Robins Housing Authority along with community partners is hosting their annual back to school bash on Friday from 9:00 a.m. until noon inside C.B. Watson Primary School.

The are giving away about 2.500 free backpacks filled with school supplies, while supplies last. The giveaways also include free haircuts, food, balloon bounce inflatable and information booths.

The free haircuts will last until 2:00 p.m.

The event is for Houston County Youth.

The school is located at 61 Martin Luther King Blvd. in Warner Robins.

