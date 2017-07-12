Back to school events across central Ga.

Lafayette Parish PARCC results closely align with the statewide averages. (Photo: File photo)

Students around Central Georgia will be heading back to the classroom in the next few weeks.

In honor of that, school systems are hosting back to school events for parents and students

BIBB COUNTY

The Macon-Bibb County Health Department "Back to School" Carnival will be held on Thursday, July 20, from 2-6 p.m. at their building on Emery Highway. Parents will be able to get their child's school-required immunizations and screenings all at one place. School supplies, popcorn, and snow cones will be given to children who visit at least five event partners at the carnival.

Bibb County’s Northeast zone schools will be holding Raiderfest on Saturday, July 22, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Northeast High School on Upper River Road.

Bibb County Schools will be hosting its PBIS Back-to-School Bash on Wednesday, July 26, from 2-6 p.m. at the Professional Learning Center on Riverside Drive. Free school supplies, school uniforms, and medical exams will be available for students.

Beulahland Baptist Church will be holding its Back to School Giveaway on Saturday, July 29, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event will take place at Southfield Elementary School located on Bloomfield Drive.

Bibb County’s Rutland zone schools will be hosting a Back-to-School Bash on Saturday, July 29, from 9 a.m. to noon at Rutland High School on Skipper Road.

Bibb County’s Westside zone schools will host its Back-to-School Family Fun Day on Saturday, July 29, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Westside High School on Heath Road.

New Word Life Ministries is holding a Back 2 School giveaway on Saturday, July 29, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 2740 Montpelier Ave. There will be free food and school supplies.

HOUSTON COUNTY

The 8th annual Back2School Bash will be held on Friday, July 21, at C.B. Watson Primary School on Martin Luther King Boulevard from 9 a.m. to noon. 2,500 backpacks filled with school supplies will be given away along with free haircuts, food, games, and information booths. Haircuts will be available until 2 p.m.

Beulahland Baptist Church will be holding its Back to School Giveaway on Saturday, July 29, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event will take place at Miller Elementary School on Pine Valley Drive.

MACON COUNTY

Dare to Dream Foundation will be holding its Back to School Bash in downtown Marshallville across the street from the City Hall on Saturday, August 5, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will include a school supply giveaway and resource fair for parents.

