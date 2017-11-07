Baldwin Co. fatal drive-by shooting victim identified

The Baldwin County Sheriff's Office has released the name of a man who died after a drive-by shooting late Monday.

They say he is 23-year-old Jyleel Decovas Solomon.

A news release from the sheriff’s office says deputies were responding to a report of shots fired near Central Avenue when they were told an injured person – an unidentified female juvenile -- arrived at the hospital emergency room with a gunshot wound to the hip.

Deputies then learned a Milledgeville Police officer had been flagged down in the 1100-block of Wayne St. for a person shot in the head – later identified as Solomon.

Emergency personnel transported Solomon to Navicent Health Baldwin where he later died.

Both the driver and a passenger in the car Solomon was riding in were detained and taken to the Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies also detained three people in the car used to transport the female juvenile to the emergency room.

Both cars are impounded at the sheriff’s office where they will be processed as evidence.

So far, the sheriff’s office has released the names of two individuals they believe are involved, but could not specify how they were involved.

21-year-old Malik Taylor, charged with aggravated assault

24-year-old Jemerius Goodman, charged with tampering with evidence and possession of an article with an altered ID number.

The fatal shooting is still under investigation.

Anyone with information should call 478-445-4893.

