Baldwin Co. schools begin partnership with faith-based leaders

Baldwin County Schools are teaming up with faith-based leaders to try and make a positive impact on their students.

On Wednesday morning, some members from the Board of Education met with local ministers and the superintendent to brainstorm ways to improve children's lives.

Separation of church and state will prevent the leaders from preaching a specific religion to students, but they talked about ways to encourage kids and help them gain self-confidence.

Action steps included reading to classes, attending sporting events, and volunteering with individual students at schools.

Amy Raburn with Northridge Christian Church says the first step is simply "showing up" so students know someone cares.

"It's always encouraging to see any organization -- churches, business, anyone in the community coming around the school system and telling the teachers and the staff and the students that we believe in you and that we're for you," said Raburn.

The group plans to hold meetings monthly.

