Baldwin Co. Schools considers cell phone ban for students

The Baldwin County School Board says cell phones can be "great tools" to assist in classroom learning, but they can also be distracting and cause problems.

That's why they're considering banning students from bringing them to school.

Some Baldwin County parents are upset that the Board of Education is considering banning cell phones from students.

"I think everybody needs a cell phone, said one concerned father. "I think it's a bad idea."

Others say it's not a terrible idea.

"It can be good and bad. I think the negative is it's a distraction with kids learning and trying to get their lessons and everything," said mother Temeke Singleton.

Baldwin Superintendent Dr. Noris Price says over the past several months, the Board of Education has been reviewing security measures in their schools.

This month, they added metal detectors to Baldwin High and Oak Hill Middle, next month they could vote to ban students from bringing cell phones to campus.

"The reason for that is because of safety," said board chairwoman Gloria Wicker. "We are concerned for children that are being cyber bullied, children who might cheat on tests, we're concerned about just using the cell phones [for things] other than instruction."

Wicker says their current policy allows students to bring phones to school, they just can't have them out during instructional time.

"I think there should be consequences behind if you do get caught during class time using the phone," said Singleton.

In an e-mail statement to WMAZ, Dr. Price says if the board does not vote to ban phones, they will be confiscated from students who have them out in the classroom, and only returned to a parent.

Wicker says they are also considering putting phones in classrooms and front offices that students could use to make calls instead of using their cell phones.

You can read Dr. Price's full e-mail statement to WMAZ below:

Why is the Baldwin BOE considering banning cell phones?

"Over the past several months we have been reviewing ways that we can better increase the security measures in our schools. Part of our research has included a review of what other school district across the state are doing and in some instances we noticed they were able to effectively carry out cell phone bans. Cell phones in our schools can be great tools to assist in classroom learning, but more often than not they lead to unnecessary distractions and disciplinary matters. Our board is considering the ban because we believe it can lead to better, more efficient classrooms and ensuring that our students are more focused on instruction than social media."

The decision is tabled for 30 days... what is the next step? Will a vote be taken at the next BOE meeting?

"The board’s policy is that any new policy to be considered must be tabled for 30 days. Upon conclusion of that 30 day period, the board can vote up or down on the matter. They can also leave the policy tabled if they feel they need more input before making a final decision."

If they are not banned, what disciplinary measures could/would be taken for students who are found with phones in schools?

"If not banned, we would hold the students accountable under the current cell phone policy that does allow possession of phones in school but not their use during instructional times. Any student violating this rule will have their phone confiscated and a parent must come to the school to pick it up."

Would you consider purchasing devices like the Yondr Pouch that were presented to the BOE at the last meeting?

"The board is reviewing all options available to them to make the environment of our schools the best it can be. Yondr pouches have been brought up as a potential way to allow students to still possess their phones but the pouches themselves making it physically impossible to use the phones during class time. The use of Yondr pouches is something the board is currently reviewing but no final decision has been made as of yet. "

© 2018 WMAZ-TV