Baldwin Co. Sheriff's Office: Two shot in separate shootings (Photo: Wade, Jakie)

MILLEDGEVILLE - Baldwin County Sheriff's Office is investigating two shootings that happened in Milledgeville Monday night.

According to Captain Brad King, one shooting happened on South Wayne Street and the other happened on Central Avenue. Captain King has confirmed that two people have been shot. No word on their conditions.

13WMAZ has a crew on the way. We'll continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

© 2017 WMAZ-TV