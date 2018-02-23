A Toombs County man was charged with cruelty to animals on Sunday.

Henry Leslie Hankerson, 45, turned himself in to the Toombs County Detention Center on Monday after a warrant was secured for his arrest, according to a Facebook post from the Toombs County Sheriff's Office.

According to the post, deputies went to Hankerson's residence on Sunday after receiving calls about animal cruelty.

When they arrived, deputies found deplorable living conditions and a dead dog on the property.

Hankerson was released on a $5,000 bail.

According to the Baldwin County Schools website, Dr. Henry Hankerson is an assistant principal and athletic director for Baldwin County Schools.

We reached out to Baldwin County Schools for comment on Thursday with no response.

This is an ongoing investigation.

