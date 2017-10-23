Baldwin County murder: What we know

Investigators are still searching for answers days after someone shot a woman while driving in Baldwin County early Friday morning.

Baldwin County Sheriff Bill Massee says they are following leads and conducting interviews, trying to figure out why someone shot and killed Verronique Reaves. Massee says they’ve been working nonstop to solve this case.

Reaves called 911 around 2 a.m. Friday morning as she drove Highway 212. She told dispatchers she was shot by someone in a vehicle she thought was following her.

Massee says deputies responded and found her in her car near Lowe Road.

He can’t tell us if they have any suspects or if they cleared all of Reaves' family members. Massee also says he can't give us a description of the car reaves thought was following her.

Massee says Reeves worked at Central Georgia Technical College, and also cut hair.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Baldwin County Sheriff's office at 478-445-4891.

