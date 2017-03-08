Baldwin County proposes SPLOST continuation

There's just a little under two weeks left to cast your ballot for local elections in Central Georgia. In Baldwin County, the extension of the Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax, or SPLOST, is up for question.

The proposal consists of raising an estimated $40,000,000 over the next six years through a 1% sales and use tax, continuing the previous SPLOST.

This is a joint sales tax that would benefit both the county and city.

One of the projects it would pay for is moving non-court services out of the Baldwin County Courthouse.

The voter registration office is one of those that would relocate to a courthouse annex.

"We really need adequate space. We would have 100-200 voters lined up in the hallway at one time, which impacts the rest of the departments in the rest of the courthouse because we're blocking their doorways," Elizabeth Rodgers, Chief Registrar for Baldwin County said.

Rodgers says these SPLOST funds are much needed.

Among others to benefit from the funds are courthouse renovations, airport improvements, park upgrades and fire station equipment upgrades and replacements.

Improvements would also be made to the county jail, and county health department buildings. Also affected would be funds going towards improving site development for Sibley-Smith Industrial Site, Fall-Line Industrial Park and improvements towards the Central State Hospital Redevelopment Site.

The last day to vote is Tuesday, March 21st.

© 2017 WMAZ-TV