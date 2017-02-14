Baldwin County sees dip in drive-by shootings

The City of Milledgeville and Baldwin County have suffered more than 60 gang-related drive-by shootings since July 2015. Now there hasn't been a string of them for several months, but is this nightmare finally over?

"Me and my mom, she had just sat down from cooking," Dontavious Holsey said. "Me and her were just talking. She was getting on to me about something. I had told her I loved her and all that..."

It started out as a normal Sunday night.

"As soon as I was about to get up, bullets just started flying through our house," Holsey said. "She was screaming and hollering and then when it was over with, she was slumped over like that, just blood going everywhere."

A normal Sunday night that quickly turned tragic.

15 year-old Dontavious Holsey and his 10-year-old brother Damonte watched as their mother, Tonya Massey, was shot in their own home.

The Baldwin County Sheriff called it a gang-related drive-by. They say the target was Massey's live-in boyfriend, who was not there at the time.

"Throughout the drive-by shootings, she was our only homicide victim and she was also a bystander," lead investigator, Brad King said.

Captain Brad King with the Baldwin Sheriff's Office has been investigating these gang shootings since July 2015.

He says the 92 Bloods from the Harrisburg area, the 1831 Pyros from the Boddie Projects and the Gangster Disciples from the Milledgeville Manor, were the key groups targeting each other in drive-bys.

"What happens, and this is the same thing that happened in the city, is the 1831s would come down to the southside and do a shooting," King said. "Well then the 92s would go into the city and do a shooting, and vice versa with the Gangster Disciples over in the Milledgeville Manor."

King says over the last year and a half, the area has suffered just north of 60 gang-related drive-by shootings, the majority of those outside city limits, creating back-to-back cases for the Milledgeville Police Department and the Baldwin County Sheriff's Office. King says the two departments always shared information.

"I used to speak with Major Mike Hudson from the city," King said. "He would call me early in the morning and say, 'you're up,' because he had one the night before."

And the problem with these drive-by shootings, "Inherently, they're nearly impossible to solve, that's the problem," King said.

King says with the lack of witnesses and the timing, either late night or early morning, left little evidence. These shootings lasted not minutes, but seconds.

"Car comes by here, starts shooting, shoots 6 or 8 times and is out of sight," King said. "You know, what did you actually see?"

King says their department will do everything they can to solve these cases.

"I can promise you we will make an arrest and seek a conviction on any case that we have proper evidence on," King said.

To give some peace to families like the Masseys once and for all.

"We need justice for Tonya Massey," Dontae Holsey, the father of Tonya's children said.

(© 2017 WMAZ)