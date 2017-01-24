Baldwin County to redistrict elementary schools

Baldwin County Schools has four elementary schools -- some of those are over capacity, some under.

The school system has been going through a series of community meetings to discuss redistricting options.

"If you wanted to reduce the class size, you don't have the space to do that," said Baldwin County Schools Superintendent Noris Price. "If you wanted to add a special program, you don't have the classroom space to be able to do that."

It's a problem the Baldwin County School system has faced for a while now.

School superintendent Noris Price says now is the time to make a change.

"The first option is to keep our schools as they are today -- which is a K-5 configuration -- and change the attendance zones," Price said. "The second option is looking at configuring our schools as K-2, 3-5 schools, which would mean that we would have two K-2 schools and two 3-5 schools."

The goal is to balance enrollment throughout the elementary schools through rezoning attendance, something Price says the Board of Education hasn't done in 20 years.

They're hosting several community input sessions to get the parents' comments.

"It is very important that a parent is happy about where their child is attending school," said parent Ola Scott-Little.

Scott-Little has a kindergartner at Creekside Elementary. She says she's glad the board invited parents to take part in this decision, and although some parents weren't fond of either option, Scott-Little says she would be happy with either outcome.

"It's been a lengthy process but well worth it," Price said.

Price says she'll take the comments from the sessions into consideration before making her recommendation to the board. The board has not said when it will make its final decision.

There is another community input session Tuesday evening at Blandy Hills from 5:30-7:30 p.m. and two more next Tuesday, January 31: one at Eagle Ridge from 8-9:30 a.m. and later from 5:30-7:30 p.m.





(© 2017 WMAZ)