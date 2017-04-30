Baldwin High students learn about the joy of eating bugs

Baldwin County High School High Achievers try out eating insects at Georgia College event. (Photo: O'Donnell, Bernard)

A few students at Georgia College had quite the meal this week, but it might make you a little queasy.

Some entomology students shared some insect facts and treats with teens in the High Achievers Program at Baldwin High School.

They had the chance to eat crickets and mealworms. To make them easier to swallow, they were mixed in with trail mix and granola.

Georgia College entomology professor Nathan Lord says that once one gets past the mindset of putting a bug in their mouth, it can actually be a good snack that's also good for you.

"I've not eaten insects all that often," he said, "but once you've learned that they are very nutritious and sustainable, better for the environment, then it's an interesting thing to try make people more aware of."

The United Nations touts Entomophagy – the practice of eating bugs – as a way to feed an ever-growing world population. About 2 billion people regularly eat insects as part of their diet. More than 1,900 species of bugs are edible – crickets, beetles, cockroaches, caterpillars, locusts, bees, wasps, dragonflies, flies and even termites.

Last semester, entomology students did several outreach programs at local elementary schools. They brought information posters, bug recipes, cricket-flour brownies and organic cricket health bars with flavors like peanut butter, chocolate, coconut, lime, ginger and cayenne pepper.

© 2017 WMAZ-TV