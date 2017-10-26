Baldwin County schools say they found an unloaded gun in a students backpack at school on Wednesday.



A parent notified the principal of Midway Hills Academy about the gun, according to a news release.

They say Principal Antonio Ingram removed the student and their belongings from the classroom.

Upon searching him, they found the gun in a backpack, and notified law enforcement.

The release states the student is subject to disciplinary measure and possible prosecution.

The district did not identify the student, or give their age, grade or sex.



The school district is asking parents to talk to their kids about guns, and make it clear that it's wrong to bring them to school.

© 2017 WMAZ-TV