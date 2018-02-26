Baldwin students discuss safety at forum

Six students, six different opinions, but all shared similar concerns

Baldwin High Early College senior Charnika Ross is one of the six students who shared their views on problems in the county.

The “Teens are Talking” forum covered topics like poverty, education, and school safety. That safety is something Baldwin County beefed up this year after three guns were found on their campuses.

“In Baldwin High, everyone was like, 'Why we have to do the metal detectors? It's too much,'” Ross said. “I think reality hit when the Florida situation happened. I think everybody was on their toes about the whole situation, and actually grateful for the metal detectors.”

About two dozen people listened in on the conversation, including teacher Aymi Rosado who says she's leaving with a greater understanding of her students.

“As adults, educators, parents, I think we’re used to being in the position of talking, and I think our young people have a lot of valuable insight to give us,” Rosado said.

That’s exactly what Ross hopes everyone took away. She says the solution for many of these tough problems can be simple and something everyone can do if they're willing.

“Being able to accept change, everyone to be able to accept change,” Ross said. “Being open to different personalities -- that’s the only way we can change it.”

Change could start with these young people's actions.

