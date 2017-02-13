Baldwin superintendent proposes pairing of elementary schools

The Baldwin County school system has been going through a series of community meetings to discuss redistricting options, and Baldwin County Schools' superintendent is now proposing the pairing of their four elementary schools in an effort to balance enrollment through rezoning attendance.

That's according to Byron Wellman with the Baldwin Board of Education.

Superintendent Noris Price proposed Monday that the grades K-2 and 3-5 be paired. She recommends that Creekside Elementary and Eagle Ridge Elementary be paired as one and Blandy Hills Elementary and Midway Elementary as the other pair.

There has been no decision yet as to which school will serve what grade span of the configuration.

Price will present her proposal Tuesday night with opportunity for public participation. The school board will vote on the plan at the meeting. If approved, these changes would take effect at the beginning of next school year, beginning in August.

