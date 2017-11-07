Ballard-Hudson student stabbed in the back during class change

Police lights generic, file photo.

A 15-year-old student is recovering after being stabbed in the back and chest Tuesday morning.

According to Lt. Randy Gonzalez with the Bibb Sheriff’s Office, a call came in about a stabbing at Ballard-Hudson Middle around 11:20 a.m.

He says a 14-year-old boy allegedly stabbed a 15-year-old classmate in the back and chest during a class change in the 8th grade hall.

The students were immediately separated and the victim was conscious and alert before they were taken to the hospital.

Bibb County Schools says the alleged stabbing is under active investigation.

