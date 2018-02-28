Roy Moore, Alabama's lead singer in the state's homophobic band, may have lost his bid for a seat in the U.S. Senate, but the alleged sexual predator's anti-gay stance continues to roam the hallowed halls of the state capitol.

Moore was Alabama's chief justice when the U.S. Supreme Court issued a ruling that legalized gay marriage in the United States. Moore, apparently clinging to some biblical passages he stumbled upon while thumbing through the Old Testament, told Alabama officials that they didn't have to comply with the federal court ruling.

Those remarks prompted Moore's second removal from his lofty position as Alabama's chief justice. His first removal came when he refused a federal court order to remove a copy of the Ten Commandments from his courtroom.

But the high court's same sex marriage ruling, along with then-chief justice Moore's defiance, prompted several of Alabama's probate judges to stop issuing marriage licenses. They're allowed to use their dodge-ball tactics because Alabama law says probate judges "may" issue marriage licenses, not that they must.

So the some do, some won't marriage license practice became the norm in Moore's land.

"I believe marriage is between a man and a woman and firmly believe that biblical world view," said Pike County Probate Judge Wes Allen. "I couldn't put my signature on a marriage license that I knew not to be a marriage."

Now comes the state lawmakers.

Like Moore waving anti-gay banners at a religious convention, the lawmakers arrived at the Capitol in Montgomery distributing pamphlets that underscored what they believe is the perfect solution to Moore's marriage mirage.

The solution: get Alabama out of the marriage business.

All is needed, supporters say, is to change the document from a marriage license to a marriage contract. Marriage contracts would allow couples to complete a form that says they've met the legal requirements for getting married. That contract would be recorded and filed in the probate court office. The judge wouldn't have to sign it.

The Alabama Senate has approved a bill that would replace the license with a contract. The House Judiciary Committee also passed the measure. Whether it makes it through that body won't be know for a few days.

Should it become law, would Moore and his followers concede that a marriage contract drawn up by a gay couple would meed the biblical standards that they hold dear?

We'll see how that shakes out.

