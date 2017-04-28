Barbecue Bosses: Old Clinton Barbecue





We kicked off a new series called Barbecue Bosses.

For the next few Fridays.,we will highlight some of your favorite smoke houses in Central Georgia.

Friday morning Suzanne Lawler and Hunter Joyce hit up Old Clinton Barbecue in Jones County. This restaurant has stood in the area since 1958. Back then they just served pulled pork sandwiches, they've since expanded their menu to include ribs and chicken.

It's a family owned business and the regulars say that's made a difference in it's success.

Owner Bobby Michaud says he originally thought he might pursue a career as a mechanic, but his step dad who ran the business gave him an option.

"He said I can build you a mechanic shop or you can run Old Clinton," Michaud said.

Now the guy that's good with his hands spends his early mornings deboning huge pork shoulders and hams for the signature dishes.

As for the sauce, Michaud says they bring in vinegar by the truckload.

"It's a North Carolina base," he said.

Let us know which place if your favorite barbecue restaurant.

"Barbecue is a serious thing in Georgia," Michaud said.

Serious yet tasty at the same time!

© 2017 WMAZ-TV