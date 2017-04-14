Barbecue sale supports cancer caregivers

Strength Ahead provides resources to cancer patients and families in honor of the memory of Johsua Spradlin

This weekend, if you are still planning a menu for Easter, you may consider enjoying some good barbecue and supporting a good cause.

The non-profit organization called Strength Ahead is holding their Easter Weekend Boston Butt Sale.

It is the story behind this organization, though, that is truly straight from the heart.

Joshua Spradlin lost his battle with Leukemia two years ago. He was Active Duty with the Georgia Air National Guard's 116th Communications Squadron at Robins Air Force Base.

Spradlin was diagnosed in March 2014, just four months after getting engaged. He married Ashley Spradlin, who is a Houston County teacher, in December of 2014.

She eventually took a leave of absence to help care for him at Emory in Atlanta.

Ashley writes on the Strength Ahead Facebook page: "I will forever love Josh as he taught me how to love, how to accept being loved, how to forgive, how to be compassionate towards others, how to be patient, how to trust God 100%, how to be thankful for the littlest things, and how to live in the moment."

After Joshua passed, Ashley and the rest of Joshua’s family started Strength Ahead in his memory.

The organization provides support and resources to cancer patients and their families.

This Boston Butt Sale will provide shower caddies to caretakers at Emory University Hospital.

Ashley says caregivers often stay at the hospital during treatment, and they spend so much time focused on their loved one, they often forget to pack the necessary items



The food is prepared by Martin's BBQ on Armed Forces Boulevard and will be ready for pickup at We Care Heating and Air on Houston Lake Road on April 15. You can place orders or make donations at StrengthAhead.org

