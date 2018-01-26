A Barberitos in Warner Robins reopened on Friday after a fatal shooting took place at the restaurant earlier this week.

According to Assistant Police Chief John Wagner with Warner Robins Police, a man came into the Barberitos on Watson Boulevard, demanded money, and then shot and killed an employee named Parker Moore.

When the store reopened on Friday, pictures of Moore were spread throughout the restaurant.

Owner Martin Kohnen says everyone's hearts are heavy, and he wants to provide a sense of calm to his employees during this time.

"We had a memorial service here in the store last night just for employees and some very loyal, long-term customers," he said.

Kohnen says the tragic event will not stop the restaurant's mission to serve the community.

