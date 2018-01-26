Barberitos owner: 'Our hearts are heavy,' WR restaurant reopens after fatal shooting of coworker

A Barberitos in Warner Robins reopened on Friday after a fatal shooting took place at the restaurant earlier this week.

According to Assistant Police Chief John Wagner with Warner Robins Police, a man came into the Barberitos on Watson Boulevard, demanded money, and then shot and killed an employee named Parker Moore.

When the store reopened on Friday, pictures of Moore were spread throughout the restaurant.

Owner Martin Kohnen says everyone's hearts are heavy, and he wants to provide a sense of calm to his employees during this time.

"We had a memorial service here in the store last night just for employees and some very loyal, long-term customers," he said.

Kohnen says the tragic event will not stop the restaurant's mission to serve the community.

"I think he'll always be a part of this, of this location. I think he'll always be a part of our team our family, we consider ourselves a family here," Kohnen said.

Kohnen says Parker worked for him in the Atlanta area for years and started working at the Warner Robins location last May.

"He exemplified customer service, I mean he was everything you could ask for in that regard. He just automatically had a report with people who he didn't know, he never met a stranger," Kohnen said.

Kohnen has offered free grief counseling and says he spent the week comforting the staff.

"They've taken a piece of us, they're not going to keep us from doing what it is we do. So I think the only thing I can say to the community at large is we're here, if you're comfortable coming in here we would love to have you," Kohnen said.

The other employee was discharged from the hospital Friday and is at home resting, according to Wagner. WRPD is not releasing a name at this time.

