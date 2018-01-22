Barberitos shooting victim's brother: 'He didn't deserve it'

Three weeks into 2018 and Warner Robins police are already investigating their third homicide of the year.

According to Assistant Police Chief John Wagner with Warner Robins Police, a man came into the Barberitos on Watson Boulevard, demanded money, and then shot and killed an employee named Parker Moore.

We reached out to Moore’s stepbrother, Kyle Maas. He declined to go on camera but shared his memories of Moore.

“He truly was amazing," Maas said. “He had a truly great heart and loved his music. Everyone that met him had no reason to dislike him. He was an amazing person, and he didn’t deserve it.”

Wagner says there are some similarities in the Barberitos shooting to a deadly gas station shooting at the Chevron on Elberta Road on January 13th. Wagner says both started as armed robberies.

“There is a correlation with the description of the suspect -- both of them were black male, slender, wearing all dark clothing, with facial coverings,” Wagner said.

He says the suspect already had the money before he started shooting. Wagner says the same detective is investigating both cases, and the department is working nonstop to solve them.

“It weighs on us heavily as well, but we're going to continue to work it and work it very hard,” Wagner said. “We’re going to make sure whomever did this, we'll make sure that they are put away,” Wagner said.

