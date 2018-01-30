A beard and barber shop opened in Ingleside Village on Monday.

There will be an official grand opening for Ingleside Beard & Barber in March, according to head barber Hank Couillard.

Couillard says he comes to Ingleside Village from a barbershop named Old World in Warner Robins and a few of his clients made the relocation with him.

To set Ingleside Beard & Barber apart, Couillard says he and his staff plan to give the place a traditional barbershop feel.

"It seems like as far as everything's gone that everybody's kind of migrating away from shaving, away from the traditional side and just trying to get more quantity over quality," he said.

He says he and his staff will strive to have a quality vibe at the shop.

There are currently three barbers at the shop: Hank, Maggie and Rob.

Maggie made the move from Old World with Hank, and he says Rob is a former client.

"Rob is actually one of my clients that we just got to talking one day and I found out he was pursuing the same passion as me," he said.

Ingleside Beard & Barber has a website and Facebook.

The shop is open from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9:00 a.m to 3:00 p.m. on Saturdays.

They are located at 2389 A Ingleside Ave.

