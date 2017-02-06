The Beauty in Colors Hair Show featured unique hairstyles and tips, raising money for the organization WISE (Women's Initiatives That Strengthen and Empower).

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- One Long Fellow Square was the venue for a hair show that raised money for women overseas.

The Beauty In Colors hair show featured stylists giving audience members tips on how to cut, color and style different hair types. It also had musical and dance performances between hair demonstrations. The event was put on to raise money for WISE (Women's Initiatives That Strengthen and Empower). It's an organization that helps women and children in the Western province of Zambia.

Dathan Hunter from Dathan Hunter Salon was one of the main stylists giving hair advice throughout the night.

"We're going to show all kinds of vibrant fun hair colors. Some beautiful hair cuts, up styles, braids. There is a jeweler who is presenting some of his jewelry," said Hunter.

Beauty In Colors raised around $4,000.

