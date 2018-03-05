Bechtel resigns as Bibb commissioner to run for Peake's seat

Gary Bechtel officially left his seat as Bibb County commissioner when he qualified for State Representative Allen Peake's seat on Monday.

This is because Georgia State Law requires public officials to immediately resign when the position they currently hold will continue during the term of the position they are qualifying for.

Prior to serving on the Bibb County commission, Bechtel was on the Bibb County School Board.

Bechtel also served as the Chairman of the Operations and Finance committee for the commission.

Bechtel says he is pursuing Peake’s seat because it is the right opportunity for him at this point.

He says he has talked to a few people about taking his spot as commissioner, but he would not disclose names.

The county will hold a special election to fill Bechtel’s role on the commission.

Two other Republicans have qualified to replace state Rep. Allen Peake.

They are are Shane Mobley, a health-care provider, and Todd Tolbert, a financial planner.

© 2018 WMAZ-TV