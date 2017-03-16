Beer and hymns mix in Downtown Macon

How Great Thou Art, Amazing Grace, and countless others are classic hymns that can be heard from every corner of Macon on Sunday mornings.

They can also be heard at a bar where you can sing along and enjoy a pint, too.

“Something about those old hymns seem nice and comforting and a lot of people know them by heart,” musician Matt Moncrief said.

On the third Sunday of every month, Highland Hills Baptist hosts Tavern Song Beer and Hymns at Barefoot Tavern. People gather to eat, drink their favorite beverage, and sing out in praise.

“That’s very close to what those first disciples of Jesus had together,” Senior Minister Jake Hall said. “They feasted together, they savored life, and they served others. I see that this is a part of that in some way.”

While some might not agree with their approach, he says their ministry attracts all kinds of people, both churchgoers and people who haven't been in a long time.

“It's less about the bar atmosphere and more about the community we experience in the moment,” Hall said.

Charles Davis says having those moments outside of church keep him coming back.

“Getting people to come out together, getting people to mingle together, and having conversation meeting people,” Davis said. “That’s the great thing about it, and if it happens over a beer, it happens over a beer.”

For music leader Matt Moncrief, the music played on the patio could inspire listeners to grow their faith.

“People that may have never heard of our church, they may be sitting inside and they get drawn out here, and then they keep showing back up,” Moncrief said.

Whether people show up to enjoy the brews or the music, they all leave filled with the Spirit.

Tavern Song Beer and Hymns starts at 6 p.m. this Sunday at Barefoot Tavern on Second Street, in downtown Macon.

© 2017 WMAZ-TV