Behind the Lines: Robins Weather Flight

The Weather Flight at Robins Air Force Base uses a variety of tools and technology to give pilots and employees the most accurate weather information possible to carry out their missions.

No plane can take off from or land at Robins Air Force Base without first talking with the forecasters in the Weather Flight.

This team monitors conditions not just at the base or in central Georgia, but all over the globe.

"At any time, we could have a flight going anywhere," said Staff Sgt. Nathan Andrews.

He says they use much of the same technology as the 13WMAZ weather team, but they must look at different variables, like how high a storm is in the atmosphere.

He says that could be critical to knowing whether a plane can pass through an area by flying above the storm.

Andrews says accuracy is crucial for the Weather Flight. There are no estimates when it comes to temperatures, cloud levels, or even wind speeds.

"They can't go up if the winds get above 20 knots," he said. "If we're forecasting 25, they'll start canceling missions. If we only hit 19 knots, they just canceled missions for no reason."

He says crosswinds are also important for pilots to know.

"You may not really care which direction the wind is coming from when you're at home," he said, "but once it gets above 15 knots pilots get a little weary about landing and taking off."

Part of this team is also responsible for repairing and maintaining the Doppler Max radar that the 13WMAZ meteorologists use as well.

Mike Jordan has been working on the radar and other electronics systems for almost a decade and says the technology is constantly changing and improving.

He says more updates are on the horizon that will make the radar even more efficient and reliable.

The Weather Flight has all sorts of equipment and technology at their fingertips, but when these forecasters deploy to places like the Middle East, they have much less equipment and even more responsibility.

"During a dust storm, you can't see anything," said Tech. Sgt. Tyrome Conyers. "You still have to evacuate people for medical purposes, you still have to fight, and you still have to protect the base.

Even though we don't save lives or even go fight, we get to support people who are fighting."

Whether it's at home or abroad, clear skies or thunderstorms, Conyers says the job of the Weather Flight at Robins is always the same.

"We support the mission of fly, fight, and win."

