Belk needs child models for fashion show

Belk is hosting its bi-annual Kidfest event this coming Saturday, March 25, and they need your help.

Parents and guardians of children ages 4-12 who are interested in having their child be a model in one of the stores’ fashion shows should contact their local Belk store.

There are five locations in Central Georgia: Macon, Centerville, Dublin, Milledgeville, and Thomaston.

Children who participate will receive 15 percent off any purchase and customers can save up to half off the entire selection of children’s clothes during the event.

The event runs from 12-3 p.m.

