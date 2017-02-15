Beloved Reinhardt University football coach remembered

Coach Quentin Moses (Reinhardt University)

WALESKA, GA - Quentin Moses, former University of Georgia football player and university football coach, is being remembered today at Reinhardt University.

Moses died in a tragic house fire along with his girlfriend, Andria Godard, and 10-year-old daughter, Jasmine Godard.

"Reinhardt University is deeply saddened by the news of the passing of our coach and friend, Quentin Moses," the university's president, Kina S. Mallard, said. "I offer most heartfelt condolences today to Quentin Moses' family. We want you to know that we stand with you as you grieve."

Reinhardt University will host a Celebration of Life service at 1 p.m. at the Brown Athletic Center located at 9416 Fincher Road, Waleska, Ga.

In addition to the memorial service, Reinhardt University's leadership team will also establish a scholarship fund in Moses' name to benefit student-athletes at the school. Contributions can be made to the fund through the Office of Advancement.

The celebration of life for Quentin Moses begins at Reinhardt Univ. #11alive pic.twitter.com/PPBIv5KbLl — Matt Pearl (@MattPearl11) February 15, 2017

Who was Quentin Moses?

Quentin Moses was a standout former defensive lineman for the University of Georgia and he also played several season in the NFL.

He was serving his fifth season as a defensive line coach at Reinhardt before his tragic death.

“Quentin Moses was an integral part of our coaching staff, but more than that he was a person who believed in our student-athletes and worked hard every day to help each athlete perform at the highest level on the field and in the classroom,” James Miller, the school's head coach, said. “We will miss his leadership, and I will miss his friendship.”

The football team gathered on Sunday to talk about Moses and how the team will move forward.

“We talked together about what it means to lose someone so loved by our players, coaches and supporters of Reinhardt Eagles Football,” Miller said. “And we talked about how we will recover from this and go on to do the work that would make coach Moses proud – together.”

What happened?

On Sunday, February 12, 2017, officials from the Monroe Fire Department responded to a house fire on Shamrock Drive. When they arrived to the home at 6:05 a.m., the entire home was engulfed in flames.

A neighbor said he witnessed Moses, who was on fire, escaping the home.

"He just fell to the ground and they sprayed him. They drug him to the ambulance and put him in the back of the ambulance."

He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

According to the fire marshal, the fire started in the kitchen. They believe it was accidental and possibly a result of an electrical failure or application malfunction. The case is still under investigation.

Andria and Jasmine Godard

According to Andria's father, Averell Floyd, she was previously married to Xavier Godard who died after accidentally drowning in 2007.

Floyd said that Xavier and Moses knew each other for many years and were close friends.

Sunday morning, Floyd received a call that his daughter's home was on fire.

"All the way down I prayed that maybe she hopefully would be at work and it would just be the home," he said. But when he arrived, he quickly found out Jasmine, Andria and Moses were all dead.

"Faith and family is what you have to fall back on."

