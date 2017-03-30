Close Ben Jones rides the X-Factory ride at the Cherry Blossom Festival Ben Jones rides the X-Factory ride at the Cherry Blossom Festival WMAZ 5:12 PM. EDT March 30, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Chief Meteorologist Ben Jones is a man of many talents, particularly giving you a weather forecast while holding it down on the X-Factory at the Cherry Blossom Festival.Watch him keep it together in the video above. © 2017 WMAZ-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Driver killed in Monroe County accident Team coverage: Arrest made in Tara Grinstead disappearance WFAA Breaking News WATCH: Bibb County judge's message brings teens to tears Mary Persons student accepted into Juilliard Juliette store owner recalls missing woman Crimestoppers Applying for jobs at Robins Air Force Base Fatal wreck on I-75 S in Monroe County What's going on with Sandy Beach Water Park? More Stories Chance for severe storms tonight, Friday morning Mar 30, 2017, 2:04 p.m. Tara Grinstead's father, stepmother release new… Mar 30, 2017, 10:21 a.m. "Possible" identity released of truck driver killed… Mar 30, 2017, 7:40 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs