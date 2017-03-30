WMAZ
Ben Jones rides the X-Factory ride at the Cherry Blossom Festival

WMAZ 5:12 PM. EDT March 30, 2017

Chief Meteorologist Ben Jones is a man of many talents, particularly giving you a weather forecast while holding it down on the X-Factory at the Cherry Blossom Festival.

Watch him keep it together in the video above.

