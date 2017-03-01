Ben Jones talks with Peter Noone of Herman's Hermits about Forsythia Fest kick-off concert

Ben Jones, WMAZ’s multi-skilled chief meteorologist, had the opportunity to speak with Peter Noone ahead of the 30th Annual Forsythia Festival kick-off this Sunday.

In the 22-minute interview, they discuss the beginnings of the band, their rise to fame, his theater background, and television experience.

Check the interview out above, and below are details about how you can see Peter Noone and Heman’s Hermits on Sunday, March 5.

The show starts at 7:30 p.m. in the new Monroe County Schools Fine Arts Center.

Tickets are $55 for main floor and $45 for balcony.

Click here to purchase tickets, or call 877-725-8849.

(© 2017 WMAZ)