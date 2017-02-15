Benefit concert to help raise money for kidney patient

According to the National Kidney Foundation, on average 3,000 people get added to the kidney waiting list each month. Cochran native James Reed Floyd is on that list.

Two years ago, Floyd found out that he was born with only one kidney, and that kidney was in stage four kidney failure.

He was put on the transplant list last June, and while he waits, a home dialysis system keeps his kidney flushed.

The medicine needed to help with this process doesn't come cheap -- bills for $36,000 a month, but even with insurance, Floyd has to pay $1,000 out of pocket.

With the bills adding up, they formed the "Share Your Spare with Reed" committee.

The group is putting together a benefit concert to raise money for a matching fund program with the Georgia Kidney Foundation. This program will put up $10,000 toward Reed's medical expenses if they can match that with fundraisers like the concert.

But Floyd's mother says with the severity of her son's condition, the waiting worries her.

Praying to God, she says, 'OK, God, me and you are going to have this talk one more time. Why? Why are we having to wait?'"

Not knowing where he is on the transplant list, Floyd keeps his bags packed for the call that could save his life.

"It's like expecting a baby to be born. You could get the call any second and you have to go, so I'm expecting my baby," he says.

The concert happens on Saturday, February 25th, at Russell Hall Auditorium at Middle Georgia State University's Cochran campus.

The concert starts at 5:30 p.m. and lasting until 8:30 p.m.

Tickets are $10, and all of the proceeds will go to help pay for Reed's medical bills and qualifying for the Georgia Kidney Foundation's matching fund program.

If you would like to be a kidney donor, click here.

