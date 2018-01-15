Ben's Monday Night Snow Update

We are still forecasting snow flurries for overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning. We will definitely have the cold air, but the question will be circle around how much moisture we will have in place in order to make snow. If the atmosphere is too dry, we won't see much.

Here's a look at the latest FutureView model run. It shows the band of snow moving through into early Wednesday morning.

Here's a look at the forecasted temperatures during the event Wednesday morning.

Now, a look at four different models and their forecast for accumulation totals by Wednesday morning.

Bottom line: The possibility for flurries/a light dusting of snow is there.

Timing: Overnight Tuesday night into the early morning hours of Wednesday. As early midnight in our northwestern areas, and it will be out of the way by noon. If some does stick to the surface, some places in central Georgia may not get above freezing Wednesday afternoon. So, some snow could remain on the ground.

We will continue to monitor the models as they come in, and post updates regularly leading up to the potential event.

Tonight...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

Tuesday... Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 50s.



Tuesday Night...Mostly cloudy. Flurries possible overnight. A light dusting in spots. Lows in the low 20s.

Wednesday...Mostly cloudy. Snow flurries in the early morning hours. Highs in the low 30s.



Wednesday Night...Partly cloudy and cold. Lows near 20.

Thursday...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.



Thursday Night...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

Friday...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Friday Night... Partly cloudy. Lows near 30.

Saturday...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.

Saturday Night... Mostly clear. Lows in the low 40s.

Sunday...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Sunday Night... Mostly cloudy. Lows in the low 40s.

Monday...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the low 60s.

