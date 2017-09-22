Betty Cantrell performs for fans at the Cox Capitol Theatre

Former Miss America Betty Cantrell held her album release party Friday night at the Cox Capitol Theatre.

The Houston County native's album is titled 'Nicotine' and consists of six song.

Cantrell performed about 16 songs tonight with a live band. She also gave fans in the audience a taste of her winning opera performance from the Miss America pageant.

Charles Davis of the Creek 100.9 and The Cross Road Band also performed at Friday's event.

