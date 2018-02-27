Beverly Knight Olsen Children's Hospital construction ahead of schedule

While IHOP is raising money for sick children in Central Georgia, the Medical Center Navicent Health is building a new facility for the little ones. Yvonne Thomas spoke to the hospital’s Chief Development Officer who says the project is ahead of schedule.

It's the hospital's dream center for little ones in Central Georgia. “We care for about 45,000 pediatric patients a year, so having this new facility that will be almost double in size will allow us to treat more people,” said Ellen Terrell, Chief Development Officer for the Medical Center Navicent Health.

And by Spring 2019, this construction site will become the new Beverly Knight Olsen Children's Center, bringing all their pediatric services under one roof. “The new tower will have its own pediatric service center on the third floor. On the first floor, there will be all the imaging services,” said Terrell.

The $68 million project began in March 2017 and should be completed in Spring 2019. That's a few months ahead of the original completion date, and Terrell says even with the massive construction project, the Children's Hospital is still running smoothly. “We're still taking care of those kiddos. Many of them look out their windows and see the construction. The little boys really like that.”

Terrell hopes the new center will provide better services to families across Central Georgia, all to improve patient care.

Spokesperson for the Medical Center, Megan Allen says next Monday the hospital will hold a ceremony celebrating the last piece of steel to be placed on the building.

