Bibb board to review Zebulon Road loft plans

Artists' drawing of Lofts at Zebulon project (Sierra Development) (Photo: O'Donnell, Bernard)

Bibb County's planning board next week will take another look at a controversial lofts project on Zebulon Road.

In December 2015, the board voted to rezone four parcels on the 5800 block of Zebulon to clear the way for Sierra Developments' plan.

Their project calls for 241 apartments in four buildings. The project would also include retail on the first floor of one building and four out-parcels facing Zebulon.

Neighbors opposed the project, saying it would create traffic and hurt their property values.

Now, the Macon Bibb Planning and Zoning Commission is scheduled to view Sierra's plans Monday to review their design and layout.

The board's staff recommends approval of the plans with conditions.

That meeting is scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m. Monday in the Macon-Bibb Government Center.

© 2017 WMAZ-TV