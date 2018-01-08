Bibb Co. could spend $2.3M on storm debris pickup

For three months, crews have been hard at work in Bibb County cleaning up debris from Tropical Storm Irma.

Tuesday, Bibb commissioners could vote to take $2.3 million out of this year's general fund to cover the cost.

Palmer Jones says her street, Nottingham Drive, looks a lot different than it did a few weeks ago.

“Trees uprooted that were like probably 70 years old, uprooted from the very bottom,” says Jones.

She says several streets in the Shirley Hills neighborhood were blocked for drivers because of trees that fell on the road, so she says it is worth Bibb County spending more than $2 million to cover the costs of debris pickup.

“I don’t even think that’s that much. If you want to know the truth, for the debris they had, it’s nothing,” says Jones.

Bibb EMA Director, Spencer Hawkins, says all and all they expect to collect 95,000 cubic yards.

“We have a price per cubic yard of $19.75,” says Hawkins.

Hawkins says they also have to pay the crews who came in to help, so he says they are asking commissioners to approve taking the $2.3 million out of the general fund and adding it to the solid waste budget to cover the costs until they can get reimbursed.

“Our plan is that we're going to get 80% from FEMA and 10% from GEMA,” says Hawkins.

He says it could take two years to get reimbursed.

Hawkins says they are picking up storm debris until January 16th. If you have storm debris that has not been picked up, he says to call 478-832-6300.

