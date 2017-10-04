Bibb Co. could start collecting storm debris in next few days

(Photo: Shaw, Mary, WMAZ)

It has been three weeks since Tropical Storm Irma hit Macon, but Jim Bruner says his house looks like the storm hit yesterday.



“It’s kind of been like a disaster really. Some would say it kind of looks like a war zone through here,” says Bruner.



Bruner says storm debris covers his yard for about 500 feet.



“This is a limb from a Cherry Laurel tree. This is all oak debris here,” says Bruner.



He says he knows he is not alone, and that is why he is not surprised that the county has not picked up the debris yet.



“This may be one of the worst places but there’s some other places that have a lot of disaster there, too, so I figured it’d be a while,” says Bruner.

Bibb County officials say people could see their storm debris picked up as early as next week.

Tuesday, EMA Director, Spencer Hawkins, told commissioners they are finalizing contracts to pick up debris from Tropical Storm Irma. Hawkins says once the plans are finalized, they have to train crews on how to collect the debris.

Hawkins says crews will work seven days a week, but he says people have to follow certain rules when placing their debris on curbsides.

Below are the guidelines provided by the county:

1. All trunks, limbs and branches must be cut to four feet or less.

2. Tree trunks are to be places in their own pile.

3. All branches and limbs must be placed on curb in their own pile.

4. Do not mix branches, limbs and tree trunks with other solid waste.

5. Put leaves and pine straw in their own bags or trash cans.

6. Place building materials related to storm damage at the curbside in a separate pile.

7. Do not bring debris to the Walker Road Landfill; it cannot accept it.

8. Do not burn debris; there is a statewide burn ban in place.

Hawkins also told commissioners that they are in the process of submitting forms to the Federal Emergency Management Agency to receive financial assistance for some homeowners who experienced damage from the storm. He says the county is taking damage assessments of properties to submit to FEMA.

