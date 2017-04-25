Bibb Commissioners heard a presentation from Navicent Health about possible changes to roads near the hospital.

The hospital says with the new Children's Hospital and lofts for hospital employees both under construction, they want to make the hospital a health care destination.

The Vice President of system supports services at Navicent, Timothy Slocum, says they are looking at closing some streets to make space for plazas and green spaces. They say their plans could include a roundabout at Spring and Pine Streets.

Several commissioners said closing streets may make some neighbors upset. Slocum says planning a time to meet with the community is the hospitals next step in this project.

