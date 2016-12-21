Bibb commission approves cleaning up site of former Macon gas plant

MACON - Traveling into downtown Macon, most people pass an empty lot on Riverside Drive. Kelli Toland works across from that lot.

“We were wondering why nothing's been done with it so far,” says Toland. She says she has worked across from the empty lot for nearly two decades, and she has watched people pass through Macon without stopping.

“Maybe if there was something there that was attractive, they might see it and be intrigued and stop and stay for a little bit,” says Toland.

However, Toland could be looking at lofts and retail spaces sometime soon.

The Bibb Commission approved spending more than $36,000 on removing hazardous soil from the old gas plant that is preventing residential use on the property. Thomas Driver, the president of Geotechnical and Environmental Consultants, says they will come out here and dig 15 feet into the ground removing any soil that contains hazardous remains. He says out of the 15 parcels of land, only three of them contain hazardous material.

Janna Tully works with Toland and she says the riverfront property has a lot to offer.

“It's going to be great people can eat people can shop and just hang out for a little bit in Macon,” says Tully.

The consultants say they will begin digging up the soil in one to two weeks, and they say the project should be complete by March of 2017.

