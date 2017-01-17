Bibb Commission approves starting flights to D.C.

Bibb Commission met Tuesday night and voted on several issues.

Macon flights to D.C.

People will soon be able to fly from Macon to D.C. for just $49. Bibb Commission approved beginning flights from the Middle Georgia Regional Airport to Dulles Airport in D.C..

The airport's manager, Erick D'Leon, says they will begin offering two departing and two returning flight six days a week. According to D'Leon the flights will seat 30 people.

D'Leon says the flights will begin some time this spring.

Vicious and dangerous dog cases

A new group will handle vicious dog cases in Macon. The Bibb County Health Department previously handled these cases, but Bibb Commission approved creating a new board at Tuesday night's meeting. This board will decide whether dangerous dogs should be put down or taken from their owners.





Commissioner Elaine Lucas says they want people who knew more about these cases to be a part of the board. Lucas says vets, law enforcement officials and people from animal advocate groups are some of the people they are considering for the group.

New curfew for Macon outdoor spaces

Bibb Commission approved curfews for parks, playgrounds and recreation facilities in the area. Now from 9:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m., people are no longer allowed in recreation facilities except for county-approved private events.





Public parks and playgrounds are also closed from 8:00 p.m. until 8:00 a.m. from April 1 until October 31. For the rest of the year, the curfew will be from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 a.m. for the rest of the year.

Mayor Robert Reichert says these rules do not apply to lake Tobesofkee.

Changes could come to Board of Elections

Representative Allen Peake says they are discussing changing the process of selecting the fifth member of the Bibb County Board of Elections.

Currently the two republican and two democrat members vote on a nonpartisan fifth member, but if they cannot agree, they turn the vote over to Bibb Commissioners. Peake says the legislation would change it so the Superior Court Judge would decide on the fifth member instead.





Peake says they are trying to take politics out of it, but Bibb Commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday to support the current process and leave the decision with the commission.

“I just think you’re injecting politics into something that does not need to be. Our elections board should work to facilitate elections and voting and that’s it and I just don’t think there’s any need to change it,” says Bibb Commissioner Elaine Lucas.

Peake says there is currently no legislation filed, but he anticipates they will move forward with it.

Bibb County funds

Bibb County could store their funds with a new company. This comes after former employees, of the company that manages Bibb's pension funds, recently filed Chapter 7 bankruptcy against the company.

The commission voted to send out a proposal request for any companies that may want to serve as the county's financial consultant.





Commissioner Mallory Jones says in the meantime, the county's assets will remain with the current consultants, Independent Portfolio Consultants, but the company will not be able to touch the funds other than to manage the county's stock investments.

“We handle the fiduciary responsibilities, so we're accountable. We've got to be responsible for those funds these are the retirement funds. When you talk about the pension funds for all of these retired employees so we take it very seriously and we should,” says Jones.

Jones says the bidding process for a new financial consultant could take 60-90 days.

