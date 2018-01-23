Bibb Commission moves towards selling Ed DeFore Sports Complex

Tuesday, Bibb County made the first step toward selling the Ed DeFore Sports Complex in west Macon.

In a seven to one vote, commissioners approved selling the building for $3.8 million to the Bibb County Board of Education. Bibb County plans to use the profit to make improvements to Henderson Stadium.

William Hollingshed says Henderson Stadium holds more than just grass and bleachers.

“I was young on J.V. and they had me on the varsity team do a kickoff, and I made my tackle right there,” says Hollingshed.

He says the stadium is a huge part of the community.

“They have concerts here. They have different categories and events you can use this field because a lot of space and a lot of areas don’t have a big space like this,” says Hollingshed.

Those events are why Commissioner Elaine Lucas says she wants to see the county fix up the stadium.

“That stadium is dangerous. It’s old, it's falling apart, and we don’t need to place our citizens in danger by using a stadium like that,” says Lucas.

She says if the county sells the Ed DeFore Sports Complex to the Board of Education and takes the proceeds to renovate Henderson Stadium, they could attract more events.

“That will generate money that’s badly needed for Macon-Bibb,” says Lucas.

Commissioner Joe Allen says he is against selling the sports complex.

“They need to find out what to do with the money they get in from taxes to fix up that stadium or use SPLOST money on it. They don’t need to sell the stadium we’ve already got,” says Allen.

But Hollingshed says this is a way to make sure future generations have a field to play on and a place for people to continue creating memories just like his.

“You could show your little kids, 'I did that right there,'” says Hollingshed.

The full commission still needs to approve selling the stadium at their meeting in two weeks. From there, the school board would still have to approve this agreement.

© 2018 WMAZ-TV